Hosea Komombumbi Kutako’s fight for an independent Namibia inspired many to join the liberation struggle and to pursue the twin goals of freedom and unity for the Namibian people.

These remarks were uttered by the President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, in commemorating the 50th anniversary of the passing of Ovaherero Chief, Hosea Kutako, yesterday.

In a statement availed to Nampa yesterday, Geingob said the Namibian people rose to achieve the goal of freedom as most were inspired by Chief Kutako and other early nationalists.

“Today, we honour and commemorate the 50th anniversary following the passing of an outstanding son and leading nationalist of our land, the iconic Chief Hosea Komombumbi Kutako,” he said.

Geingob described Kutako not only as a torchbearer who fought against German colonial occupation of Namibia but also a survivor of the 1904-1908 Genocide, to become an early petitioner to the United Nations against the occupation of Namibia by Apartheid South Africa.

“With Namibia, a free nation since 1990 and standing tall among the nations of the world, one of the wishes of Chief Kutako have been realised,” added the president

Source: Namibia Press Agency