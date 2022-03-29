Hosea Kutako International Airport now has more international flights

Eurowings Discover and Ethiopian Airlines have expanded their operations at the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA).

The expansion went into effect on 27 March 2022.

The much-needed developments are being implemented as a result of Namibia's Bilateral Air Service Agreement with Germany, South Africa, Angola and Ethiopia.

In a press release issued on Monday, Namibia Airports Company (NAC) Chief Executive Officer Bisey /Uirab stated that the Lufthansa Group will increase the Eurowings Discover service to seven weekly flights between Frankfurt and Windhoek beginning 27 March 2022 as a year-round service, with a further increase to 10 weekly flights scheduled from July to mid-September 2022, including the introduction of travel options for local travelers between Windhoek and Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.

'Ethiopian Airlines has increased its flight frequency from four to five times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and will fly between Addis Ababa and Windhoek,” he said.

He also stated that Fly Namibia will increase their Windhoek-Cape Town flights from three to six weeks in March 2022, and TAAG Angola will add Saturday to their Monday and Thursday schedules.

'This is fantastic news for Namibia's aviation and tourism industries. Again, the goal is to drive and revitalise economic development, which has been hampered by COVID-19. As NAC, we will continue to stimulate air service development, which is why we invest in airport infrastructure development,' he said.

/Uirab also urged stakeholders to keep these flights running with excellent customer service.

'We need to aggressively protect these routes, and there is no better way to do so than by providing excellent customer service at the airport and throughout the visitors' journey in Namibia. Let us be alert and attentive to the needs of the visitors to ensure that their stay with us is truly memorable,' /Uirab noted.

The recently renovated HKIA has seen a significant increase in passenger traffic from 10 393 to 24 055 in February 2022, a 131.5 per cent increase over the same period last year.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency