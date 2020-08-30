Household food security has improved significantly following good agricultural production recorded this year, the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform has said.

In its crop prospects and food security situation report for July 2020 issued yesterday, the ministry said revised crop estimates showed substantial improvement in harvest, with aggregate cereals recording an increase of 270 per cent more than last season’s poor harvest, and 41 per cent above average production.

“This increase in harvest is largely due to favourable crop growing conditions experienced over the 2019/20 rainfall season. All crop-producing regions recorded a bumper crop harvest which not only enhanced household food security, but also improved people’s livelihoods,” it said.

The report said most households are, therefore, currently dependent on their own agricultural production for food access.

“Households indicated that their harvest is expected to sustain them till the next harvest in May 2021,” it stated.

Source: Namibia Press Agency