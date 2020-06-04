Housing remains a challenge: Geingob

The delivery of serviced land, housing and sanitation has progressed well in line with targets of Harambee Prosperity Plan to deliver 20 000 new houses, which is 82 per cent of 16 464 houses delivered by March 2020.

This was announced by President Hage Geingob on Thursday, when he delivered the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament.

He said the delivery of residential erven was achieved at 89 per cent or 23 194 plots of the targeted 26 000. But housing delivery remains a challenge as the national housing backlog remains above 300,000 units.

“I am conscious that despite these achievements and considering the persistently high national demand, we need to accelerate our efforts in the area of housing and land provision, particularly in major cities and towns. While the bucket toilet system was not entirely eliminated by the end of the period envisaged, we achieved an elimination rate of 74 percent” said Geingob.

Geingob said the houses were constructed in collaboration with various stakeholders which are Namibia Housing Enterprise, Government Pension Institution Fund, Shack Dwellers Federation, Build Together and a number of Public Private Partnerships.

He added that since the declaration of a humanitarian crisis in the informal settlements, a pilot project has commenced in Windhoek, to transform peri-urban settlements into sustainable human settlements that are planned, serviced and occupied through various tenure options. And urban land reform is both a moral and political imperative.

“Our efforts to restore dignified life will be incomplete without the delivery of decent shelter and sanitation. Rural economic development, through delegation of key central Government functions and decentralization of industries, must be implemented in tandem, as a means of addressing the factors driving rural-urban migration,” said Geingob.

Geingob added that government welcomed the announcement by NamPower to electrify informal settlements in Windhoek, which is a positive start. He thus commend Private Sector institutions that joined hands with communities to deliver housing through initiatives such as the ‘Buy A Brick’ campaign.

The president further added that Namibia is on the verge of achieving total HIV/AIDs epidemic control, as 94 per cent of people who are HIV positive know their status and 96 per cent are on antiretroviral drugs treatment, while 95 percent are virally suppressed. And as a result of the success, the Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission yielded encouraging outcomes, whereby 97 per cent of babies born to HIV-positive mothers are HIV-free.

Source: Namibia Press Agency