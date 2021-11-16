Huawei Global Oil & Gas Summit 2021: Intelligent Oil & Gas Fields Solution

The world agrees that energy and digital transformation are essential for the planet’s future. Lv Gongxun, Former Vice President of PetroChina, CNPC, pointed out that digital transformation of the oil and gas industry will bring innovative service, business model, and management models to the industry.

Carbon neutrality signals both new challenges and opportunities for the global energy industry. In his opening speech, Robin (Yongping) Lu, Executive Vice President of Global Energy Business Unit of Huawei Enterprise BG, highlighted the importance of integrating energy and digital transformation to achieve carbon neutrality. To do so, energy and technology industries need to collaborate, reinforcing each other’s strengths and exploring various industry scenarios.

Huawei launched the Intelligent Oil & Gas Fields solution to help the oil and gas industry address challenges.

At the summit, Huawei and G2K Group launched the Intelligent Oil & Gas Fields solution, presented by Robin (Yongping) Lu and Christen Bear, Managing Director, Regional Head GCC at G2K Group. The architecture of the solution consists of four layers: industrial terminal, IoT network, digital platform, and intelligent application.

The solution aims to help oil and gas companies cope with the risks and costs, address data silos, as well as quickly respond to emergencies and build robust information security systems. Based on the solution architecture, Huawei will continuously enhance digital platforms and production service applications, implement data interconnection through the IoT, and drive flattened management transformation. Huawei focuses on security and efficiency requirements, helping increase reserve and production, improve efficiency, reduce costs and carbon emissions, and ensure operational safety.

Huawei’s oil and gas all-scenario solution focuses on the collaboration of all fields in the industry.

At the summit, Huawei also demonstrated its all-scenario solutions and technical capabilities in upstream exploration, development and production, midstream pipeline asset management, and downstream refining and chemical sales.

The widespread adoption of such technologies as cloud computing, big data, AI, and 5G makes it easier to discover potential data value, improving the E2E efficiency of oil companies in oil exploration, development, production, storage, transportation, refining, and sales. Wu Shuhong, Secretary of CNPC AI Research Center, and Deng Xili, Principle Lead, G&G (RCM), CNPC RIPED, shared how Huawei’s intelligent E&P solution uses cloud, AI, and big data to quickly and accurately process seismic data, identify oil and gas reservoirs, and diagnose working conditions of pumping wells. We can explore more value from “silent data” and “useless data”

At the same time, migrating mission-critical services to the cloud helps resolve common pain points, such as slow response, high cost, and low efficiency of oil and gas field infrastructure. Zhang Tiegang, Former Deputy Chief Engineer of the Exploration and Development Research Institute of Daqing Oilfield, explained the advantages of the Intelligent Oil & Gas Fields solution in real-life scenarios. Using Huawei’s cloud computing capabilities, Daqing Oilfield processed over 22,000 square kilometers of seismic data in 2020, which is more than twice the original data processing capability.

Huawei builds an open ecosystem and works with partners to create more value.

Collaboration is key for extending Huawei’s solutions. Huawei has upgraded its partner system and collaborated with different types of partners. David (Zhengyu) Shi, President of Enterprise Business Group in Huawei Middle East, noted the importance of shared efforts by customers, partners, and Huawei to promote innovation. To this end, Huawei has built a partnership service system to support E2E digital transformation and develop innovative solutions.

Meanwhile, Christen Bear shared G2K Group’s experience working with Huawei. She showcased the innovative solutions that the two companies have developed thus far, and stated that there will be more opportunities for collaboration in the future, as they continued to bring connectivity and intelligence to customers and lead new standards for digital transformation.

As a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices, Huawei provides leading-performance hardware products to help oil and gas companies build agile and reliable networks and data centers. In the future, Huawei will continue to focus on the oil and gas industry, consolidate partners’ capabilities, further develop scenario-based solutions, and work with customers to create new value together.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1689645/Robin_Lu.jpg