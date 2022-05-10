Huawei OceanStor Distributed Storage Is Named as a 2022 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage

SHENZHEN, China, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Gartner Peer Insights recognized Huawei OceanStor distributed storage as a Customers’ Choice in the 2022 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Distributed File Systems and Object Storage report. Scoring 4.9 out of 5 points on the annual Gartner Peer Insights platform, Huawei OceanStor distributed storage ranked first among all global vendors.

Gartner Peer Insights is an online ratings and reviews platform for IT software and services. The reviews are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers worldwide. It includes more than 380,000 verified reviews from end-users who have experience purchasing, implementing, or using products or services in over 360 markets. Each year, vendors with high customer ratings are named a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice, helping IT leaders make more informed purchasing decisions.

As of January 31, 2022, Huawei OceanStor distributed storage products and solutions had received many positive reviews from customers around the world and in various industries, such as finance, carrier, manufacturing, energy, media, healthcare, and education. These reviews cover everything from system architecture, product functionality, and deployment to O&M, service, and support. All of these highlight how global customers think of Huawei OceanStor distributed storage in terms of industry position, deployment scale, and commercial use maturity.

“We are very grateful for our customers sharing their opinions on Gartner Peer Insights. Our only goal is to provide solutions and products that make our customers happy,” Mr. Wang Yidong, President of Huawei Distributed Storage Domain, said, “We will continue to focus on our customers’ needs and keep providing efficient and reliable distributed storage products and solutions to safeguard innovative services in each and every industry.”

Confirming this customer focus, one industry architect commented, “We are deeply impressed by the customer-centric working attitude of Huawei engineers. The product itself is very responsive, easy to use for unstructured data, and highly scalable.”

“We need a new type of storage to replace the traditional centralized storage. After POC test, we found that the reliability and scalability of Huawei distributed storage can be realized. The storage capacity can be expanded quickly and the management interface functions are complete,” wrote one IT technical director in the finance industry.

A review from a CTO in the manufacturing sector stated, “Huawei is experienced on distributed storage product. The storage is stable with different networks. And I do like the unified platform idea.”

Specially designed to accommodate mass data, Huawei OceanStor distributed storage provides diversified storage services for high-performance computing (HPC), big data analytics, video, content repository/backup and archiving, virtualization, and cloud resource pools. It helps enterprises fully unleash the value of mass data.

