Human remains discovered at Walvis Bay

The police in Erongo have discovered human remains suspected to be those of 21-year-old Shannon Wasserfall, who went missing in April this year.

A police report issued by Namibian Police Force Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Gurirab said they received an anonymous text message directing them to the area where the remains were found near the Narraville residential area in Walvis Bay.

The text message was sent to the police around 15h00 on Tuesday.

The remains were discovered in a shallow grave and according to the police, the clothes found at the scene matched those Wasserfall was last seen wearing when she went missing on 10 April 2020.

DNA tests and further investigations are being conducted in order to identify the remains.

Source: Namibia Press Agency