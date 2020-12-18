Husband kills wife in Gobabis and commits suicide

A 38-year-old woman died after she was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her husband in Gobabis on Friday.

An incident report issued by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) on Friday stated that the incident happened between 05h00 and 08h00.

According to the report, the 42-year-old husband, Sakeus Shapopi, committed suicide after killing his wife Ndinelao Shapopi, by hanging himself with a rope some 20 kilometres out of Gobabis on the Gobabis-Otjinene road.

“It is alleged that the husband attacked and stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife three times under her left arm and three times on her left leg and she died on the spot. The suspect then allegedly left with the wife’s car, parked it along the road 20km outside Gobabis where he hung himself from a tree.”

The police added that it is alleged that the couple had marital problems which led to the incident.

“The wife who was a nurse by profession worked in Windhoek but took a transfer in October this year and relocated to Gobabis to avoid these marital problems,” said the report.

The husband allegedly came from the north where he is employed to visit the wife at her flat in Gobabis where he attacked and killed her.

The couple leave behind two children aged three and five years.

In an unrelated matter, a 15-year-old girl died after she was ran over by a vehicle while crossing the road in Gobabis on Friday.

“The victim was crossing the road with an adult relative and when they saw the oncoming vehicle, she allegedly ran back in an attempt to avoid the vehicle which was reportedly speeding and was hit by the same vehicle around 08h25,” NamPol said.

She was rushed to the Gobabis Medical Centre where she was pronounced dead about an hour later.

The deceased has been identified as Helena Petrus and her next of kin are informed.

The driver has not yet been arrested and police investigation in the matter continues.

Source: Namibia Press Agency