I have a role to play for my country: Nauseb

Former Brave Warriors midfielder and current Brave Gladiators coach, Robert Nauseb, was on Monday appointed as the new assistant coach for the senior men’s national football team.

His appointment comes three weeks after the resignation of Woody Jacobs, the former assistant to head coach Bobby Samaria.

Nauseb, who had a short stint at African Stars before joining Eleven Arrows in Walvis Bay, told the media during his unveiling that it was not a difficult decision to make when he was approached for the job.

“I have a role to play for my country. There is a lot on the coach’s shoulders and I am here to work hand in hand with the coach in achieving the goals and dreams that he has set up for the team,” Nauseb said.

Samaria told the media that Nauseb’s schedule for the Brave Gladiators will not clash with that of the Brave Warriors, which is why he brought him to the team to add his expertise and experience.

Source: Namibia Press Agency