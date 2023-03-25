I remain APGA Chairman – Oye

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Dr Victor Oye says his position as the party’s chairman is not in dispute because the Supreme Court has not delivered a fresh judgement on the matter.

Oye said this at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the briefing was to make some clarifications on the rumours that the Supreme Court had given fresh judgement on the chairmanship tussle between himself and Mr Edozie Njoku which was settled on Oct.14,2021.

He said that the supreme only sat on Friday to correct a clerical error.

He said that following a judgement which purportedly affirmed the factional National Convention of APGA held in Owerri,Imo, he approached the Court of Appeal in Kano to set aside the judgement.

He said that consequent upon that,the Court of Appeal delivered a judgement on Aug.10 ,2021 which allowed the Appeal Court to set aside the judgment of the Jigawa High Court and the Supreme Court also upheld the Appeal Court’s judgement on Oct.14 ,2021.

He said that it was an act of mischief for people to contemplate that the Supreme Court delivered another judgement on March 24.

“The news have been going around about a purported judgement by the Supreme Court today ; there was no judgement by the Supreme Court. No fresh judgement by the Supreme Court at all.

“The Supreme Court sat today for less than 10 minutes, to correct a clerical error on page 13 of the judgement that they delivered on Oct. 14, 2021.

” What was the clerical error? At the Jigawa Birnin Kudo High Court, Edozie Njoku’s name was mentioned there as having purported suspended by the party,a fact alleged in the summons filed at the Jigawa High Court which was thrown away by the Appeal Court Kano.

“So that clerical error was just on page 13 of the judgment of the Supreme Court, just one name ,Edozie Njoku to replace my name there because my name was not mentioned at the Birnin Kudo High Court.

“This is because I have never been suspended by anybody; I have always been the National Chairman of the party because I was duly elected by a national convention of the party held on May 31, 2019 in Akwa monitored by INEC,” he said.

He reiterated that on Oct. 14 2021, the Supreme Court affirmed the judgement of Court of Appeal Kano after the appeal affirmed him as National Chairman, resting on the judgement of an Awka High Court which had not been appealed till date.

He said there was no basis for a fresh case because the Supreme Court had affirmed the judgement of the Court of Appeal and dismissed all applications for joinder.

“It was dismissed ,so there was no way the Supreme Court would have sat in judgement over its own judgement , because as far as we are concerned that judgement is Res judicata ,it has been dealt with and gone forever,so Njoku cannot be Chairman.”

Oye expressed disappointment over some media reports on the issue which were without clarification or balancing, adding that the story indicating fresh judgement was fake news.

