‘I told them to play like men’: Samaria

Brave Warriors interim coach Bobby Samaria has applauded his lads for bringing their A-game when they clashed with South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in Rustenburg Thursday night.

Namibia drew one-all against South Africa in an international friendly match which was their first game of the year.

In an interview that broadcast on a South African television station, Samaria said he believes his players performed very well.

“On the balance of play I think they (Bafana Bafana) had the possession and we allowed them to have the ball in areas where they could not hurt us, but we dominated the space and managed to get back in the game,” he said.

Samaria added that he told his boys to give their opponents the same medicine they got in the opening 45 minutes of the match.

“They were giving us a hard time and we did not complain, so I told my boys all of us are men and let’s go play like men. Don’t kick them but play the ball and play hard, that was fair; they then started to complain but we did not complain when they did the same,” said Samaria.

The coach stated that Namibia last played a football match in November and one could see their fitness level as they started to become tired because they are not used to the intensity which they played with.

“We trained for two weeks only and the intensity was high, I was questioned about the wisdom of only playing local boys but we only had one day with professionals and then I saw our level back home is higher, hence the majority of those boys played,” he said.

Samaria said the international friendly match against South Africa demonstrated that there is still talent in Namibian football, as amateurish as it is. He said there is talent that is not valued and people will now have to take cognisance of what the country has and appreciate the players more.

Absalom Iimbondi scored Namibia’s goal in the second half to earn the Brave Warriors the much deserved one-all draw while South Africa’s goal was scored in the 19th minute by Luther Singh.

The Namibian team will travel back home on Friday where they will continue with their preparations for an upcoming African Nations Cup qualifier against Mali in November.

Source: Namibia Press Agency