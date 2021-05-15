I will be happy if we avoid the big guns: Eichab

Tura Magic Football Club Coach Fortune Eichab said he will be happy if they avoid stronger Premier League teams in round 16 of the MTC Namibia Football Association (NFA) Cup so that his team can prepare well for the next round.

Tura Magic beat Atlanta Bucks from Luderitz 5-0 during the round of 32 at the Mariental Stadium on Saturday.

In an interview with Nampa, the coach expressed his happiness on reaching the next round of the MTC NFA Cup as his players put up an impressive performance in the second half of the match.

“We had a good game in the second half after making changes. We struggled to play our own type of football in the first half because Bucks closed us up,” said Eichab.

He added that the competition is getting tough now going into the round of 16 but is confident his players will be match fit and ready when the next round of the competition kicks off.

The coach stated that for his players to give it their all in the competition he wishes to be drawn against teams from the lower divisions.

“We are not afraid of playing anyone that we will be drawn against but for now my players are not fully fit and it will do us good if we get a team like Nossob or another none premier league team so we continue sharpening up for the next round where we would cause upsets,” he said.

Meanwhile, Benny Daniels, the coach of Atlanta Bucks said the different level of football between the two teams has cost them the game.

“We had a good first half but when we conceded the second goal in the second half our morale dropped. Despite losing, I am happy that the boys gave it their all as we are a second division team,” Daniels said.

Daniels added that their attention will now turn to prepare for the Second Division League where they plan to fight for promotions to the Southern Stream First Division during the 2021/22 season.

