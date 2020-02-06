‘I will have the remote control in March’: Kakololo

Namibia's African Boxing Union (ABU) featherweight champion Nathaniel Natty Kakololo has promised fireworks when he challanges Lerato Dlamini of South Africa for the World Boxing Council (WBC) silver featherweight title.

The Namibian boxer who has a record of 11 fights; nine wins, one loss and one draw is scheduled to challenge Dlamini on 08 March 2020 in East London, South Africa for his WBC silver featherweight title.

Speaking at a press conference that was held on Thursday by Kankololo's boxing stable, Salute Boxing Academy the ABU featherweight title holder said he is busy preparing himself for one of the biggest fights in his career.

A boxer is a soldier and a soldier is always ready. After the festive seasons I started training so I get myself in shape and right now I am ready to challenge for the title, he said.

He added that Lerato won't be the same when he faces him for the WBC silver featherweight title.

I am going to have the remote control on that day and I am going to be the controller while in the ring. I am promising you today that after that fight I am going to be the WBC silver featherweight champion, Kankololo said.

Dlamini who has a record of 14 fights 13 wins and one defeat won the WBC silver featherweight title in December 2019 when he defeated Dave Penalosa of the Philippines on a unanimous decision and the fight against the Namibian will be his first defence of the title.

Source: Namibia Press Agency