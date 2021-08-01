ICU bed occupancy reduced by 52 per cent over two week period

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula, said the hospital bed occupancy rate, especially in intensive care units, has significantly improved in most of the regions, following a decline in the Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection rate over the past few weeks.

Shangula, during the 31st public COVID-19 briefing in the capital on Friday, noted that during the last two weeks, the bed occupancy rate reduced by 18 per cent in general isolation from 55 per cent to 45 per cent, while for intensive care units, a reduction of 52 per cent was observed from 111 per cent to 53 per cent by 29 July 2021.

He said following a period of sharp increases in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, Namibia has started to observe a decline in the number of new infections.

During the period of 16–29 July 2021, a total of 8 064 new COVID-19 cases were reported compared to 19 157 cases reported between 30 June to 15 July 2021.

He added, however, that the number of COVID-19 deaths continues to be a matter of great concern as high death rates are still being reported, particularly among older age groups and persons with morbid conditions. During the period of 16–29 July 2021, a total number of 628 Namibian citizens died as a result of COVID -19.

Shangula also raised concern with the slow progress in vaccination in certain regions, noting that he visited Oshikoto, Oshana and Omusati earlier this week, where he noticed that some sites have an extremely low vaccine uptake, especially in Omusati, where sites were either empty or only a few people had turned up.

“While vaccination teams were deployed at the sites, members of the public have not shown up. According to vaccination officials, the daily average of vaccines at their respective sites per day, is only in two-digit figures. This is a cause for serious concern, and I wish to use this platform to call on all eligible persons to go for vaccination,” Shangula said.

President Hage Geingob, in his address at the same occasion, singled out four regions, including Omusati, as some areas where there has been a notable rise in deaths, despite a reduction in new infections across all regions.

The other regions reporting high deaths rates are are Kavango West, Oshana and Hardap.

Geingob said returning to a measure of normalcy is within reach but only if Namibia succeeds with the vaccination campaign.

“We cannot tire. We cannot relent… We are not out of the woods yet. This disease has cost us too much in terms of the precious lives of our loved ones lost. Our businesses and sources of livelihood [are] severely impacted. The nature of this disease has forced us to adopt new ways of interaction. We must continue to adhere to the interventions that we have put in place,” Geingob said.

