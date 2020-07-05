IIia Nghipundjwa elected new Swapo district coordinator for Omuthiya

Delegates to the Omuthiya Swapo extraordinary elective district conference held at Omuthiyagwiipundi in the Oshikoto Region on Saturday have elected Ilia Nghipundjwa as their new district coordinator.

The election presiding and returning officer, Uure Kiimba confirmed Nghipundjwa’s election to Nampa in telephonic interview on Sunday.

Kiimba pointed out that out of 96 delegates to the conference, 57 voted for Nghipundjwa, her co-contestant and former coordinator, Katrina Uusiku received 35 votes, 3 spoiled votes have been experienced and one delegate abstained.

He said two other Swapo district portfolios, namely that of mobiliser and treasurer, were also contested for at the conference.

According to him, Susanna Uukongo withdrew from contesting for the portfolio of a mobiliser due to gender-balance reason and as such, John Shikongo was duly elected as the new mobiliser of the district.

In the third two-horse race, Kiimba said, Josef Kakungha retained his portfolio of district treasurer by attaining 51 votes compared to 40 votes went to Josef Nagolo, while two delegates abstained and 3 spoiled votes have been experienced.

“The election process was smooth, free and fair after Armas Amukoto, who at the beginning of the conference caused a chaotic situation by confronting comrade (Armas) Amukwiyu on what I believe is a personal issue, has left the conference venue with his supporters,” declared Kiimba.

Social media circulated video and audio clips on Saturday suggested that Armas Amukoto and his elder brother, Moses, were prevented from participating in the conference for being supporters of Dr Panduleni Itula.

The young Amukoto was reportedly delegated by his Swapo branch to be both delegate and candidate for the position of coordinator, while Moses was just a delegate from a different Swapo branch.

“We supported Itula in his campaign as an independent presidential candidate during the 2019 (national general) elections, but we remain Swapo paid-up members,” Moses replied when approached for comment on Sunday, adding that they left Saturday’s conference on their own.

Itula, a former lecturer of the Swapo party school, has been expelled from the party this year for contesting against the party-mandated presidential candidate, President Hage Geingob.

Kiimba revealed that Saturday’s session replaced an elective conference of August last year, which was nullified by the party leadership due complaints of irregularities.

Source: Namibia Press Agency