Iipumbu applauds retailers for stocking local products

Minister of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development Lucia Iipumbu on Wednesday applauded local retailers for accommodating locally produced products.

Iipumbu while motivating the ‘Buy Local, Grow Namibia’ initiative launched by her ministry early this month, in Parliament said during her tour to some local retailers last week, she observed that 80 per cent of the fresh produce in most retailers, is locally sourced.

“The tour was also an eye-opener. Namibians have to produce locally and access markets locally, regionally and internationally. Plans are at an advanced stage to start exporting some of these products,” she said.

The minister further told the House her ministry will next week visit businesses in the informal sectors to see what they are selling in order to consider how they can be assisted to become part of the mainstream economy.

Iipumbu also said the government will continue the momentum by ensuring that people not only buy and support local and will also prioritise some of the policy instruments that will support the growth of the economy.

This, she stated, will create employment and help to ensure that Namibia can work towards producing sufficient food for its people and for the international markets.

”I, therefore, urge you to go out there and be intentional about buying local in order to grow Namibia. Take a picture and share it to encourage others to do the same. Together we will help our economy recover,” said Iipumbu.

She went on to say her ministry has introduced various projects aimed at improving the informal market and one of those projects will see the ministry collaborating with City of Windhoek to upgrade informal trade facilities and infrastructures for ease of adherence to COVID-19 pandemic regulations.

The ‘Buy Local, Grow Namibia’ initiative is aimed at influencing members of the public to buy locally produced products in order to grow Namibia and bolster local production, while at the same time strengthening the local

Source: Namibia Press Agency