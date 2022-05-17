Illegal timber operation discovered at Katjinakatji

The Ministry of Environment and Tourism in the Kavango West Region came across an illegal timber making operation at Katjinakatji village last Friday and arrested two people on site.

The region’s Chief Forester in the Forestry Directorate, John Niipale, told Nampa on Tuesday the two people arrested were employees, and not the owners of the operation.

He said about 4 000 timber pieces and a timber cutting machine were confiscated.

“Two suspects were questioned and arrested while we are looking for the owners of the operation,” he stated.

Niipale said if those involved are found guilty the timber will be auctioned off or the Treasury could donate it to institutions in need of timber, such as vocational training institutions.

In March this year, the ministry also confiscated about 96 pieces of kiaat timber at Kapinga Kamwalye Conservancy in the Mashare Constituency of the Kavango East Region.

“The harvesting of timber is prohibited in conservancies, and there is an active moratorium which also prohibits illegal harvesting of timber anywhere in Namibia,” he said.

The ministry is requesting the public to provide information about suspected illegal timber operations.

“Those with intent to venture into these illegal operations are warned that the ministry will deal harshly with them, including the potential to lose your items which are used in the commission of such crimes,” Niipale said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency