IMF Institute Training at Africa Training Institute (ATI), Ebene, Mauritius

In collaboration with the Governments of Mauritius, China, Korea, and Australia, and with additional financial support from beneficiary countries Seychelles, Angola, and Togo, since June 2013 the IMF Institute and other IMF departments have been offering courses in macroeconomic management and the financial sector at ATI in Mauritius. These courses are open to government officials from 45 sub-Saharan Africa member countries. Courses are offered in English and French, or in English with French simultaneous interpretation.

Selection Process:

Participation in courses is by application sponsored by the applicant's supervisor or Director of Training. If a course is by invitation candidates are nominated by government agencies at the request of the IMF department responsible for the course.

Self-Financed Policy:

Candidates from international agencies and advanced regional countries who apply to attend IMF training events, if accepted, will be considered self-financed. Local staff in IMF Resident Representative offices selected to train at regional training centers and programs would also be self-financed. However, they are eligible to attend training at HQ as regular participants. Attending as self-financed provides the same access to course content and activities, but all associated costs (accommodation, travel, and per diem) need to be covered by the sponsoring institution.

Source: IMF