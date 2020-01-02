IMF Institute Training at Georgia Training Program (GTP), Tbilisi, Georgia

The IMF and the Ministry of Finance of Georgia, in cooperation with the JVI, have established the Georgia Training Program to increase the training available to officials from eleven Caucasus and Central Asian countries.

Selection Process:

Participation is mainly by application. For courses open only by invitation candidates are nominated by government agencies at the request of the IMF department responsible for the course.

Self-Financed Policy:

Candidates from international agencies and advanced regional countries who apply to attend IMF training events, if accepted, will be considered self-financed. Local staff in IMF Resident Representative offices selected to train at regional training centers and programs would also be self-financed. However, they are eligible to attend training at HQ as regular participants. Attending as self-financed provides the same access to course content and activities, but all associated costs (accommodation, travel, and per diem) need to be covered by the sponsoring institution.

Source: IMF