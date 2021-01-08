The Ministry of Finance has postponed the date of implementation of new requirements for clearing and forwarding agents from 31 December 2020 to 31 March 2021.

The ministry in a statement on Friday said the postponement will allow stakeholders more time to get ready for the implementation of the new regime.

“All prospective applicants are urged to submit their applications to ensure that the final date of 31 March 2021 is met. Failure to comply will result in the revocation of your current licenses,” it said.

The finance ministry in July last year approved new requirements for clearing and forwarding agents, which include that persons who apply must be juristic persons and must be natural citizens.

Additional requirements include proficiency in custom related matters, proof of established premises, a bond of N.dollars 20 000, a proof of fitness certificate and a non-refundable application fee of N.dollars 2 000, as well as registration with the Business and Intellectual Property Authority (Bipa). It is amongst others also required that applicants have good standing certificates from Inland Revenue and the Social Security Commission and proof of compliance with customs rules and regulations.

Previously, clearing and forwarding agents were only required to provide a proof of address, proof of registration with Bipa, proof of knowledge of customs and excise, an approval letter by a commissioner, a bond of N.dollars 20 000 and registration with the Customs Management System.

The ministry said current licensed and operational agents will remain active until 31 March 2021. Meanwhile, new registrations will be effective from 01 April 2021 and prospective applicants are reminded to adhere to the due date.

