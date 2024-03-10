Impressive displays from Civics and Life Fighters

WINDHOEK: Relegation-threatened Civics and Life Fighters put up impressive performances on Saturday to collect maximum points during round 22 of the Debmarine Namibia Premiership at the Independence Stadium in the capital. Otjiwarongo-based Life Fighters have found the going tough this season, winning only two games from 21 fixtures. In the round of 22, they managed to register their third win of the season after outclassing Tigers 3-0 in front of a few Tigers and Life Fighters followers who gathered at the Independence Stadium. In the opening half of the match, the two outfits struggled to move forward as most of the action happened on the wings and at the back. Despite the lack of action in most half of the game, Life Fighters saw themselves awarded a penalty minutes before the halftime break, and Max Kandundu made no mistake from the spot as they took the 1-0 lead. In the second half, Tigers made changes at the back and front but their decision saw Life Fighters once again finding the back of the net t hrough Abner Tsuseb who doubled their score. With the game approaching the 90-minute mark, the football gods were once again on Life Fighters' side as Vasana Muatjundu put the final nail in Tigers 'coffin with their third goal of the match. Despite the win, Life Fighters remained bottom of the log but improved their points tally from 12 to 15, moving closer to Orlando Pirates who are 15th on the log with 17 points after their goalless draw with Okakarara Young Warriors. Meanwhile, in the second match between UNAM FC and Civics at the same venue, the Khomasdal-based outfit managed to break the deadlock in the second half after struggling to beat the UNAM defence throughout the first half. Civics went into the game 13th on the log standing level on 19 points with Okakarara Young Warriors who occupied 14th position. Civics used this match as a turning point for the relegation battle. The Khomasdal-based outfit put two goals past UNAM in the second half to register their fifth win of the season. The win now moves them from 13th to 12th position on the log with 22 points, while Rundu-based Julinho Sporting, who lost 3-0 to African Stars in Okahandja on Saturday, moved down to 13th position. In other matches also played on Saturday, Okahandja United managed to collect a point at home in their 1-1 draw against Khomas NamPol, while in Walvis Bay, Blue Waters finally found their scoring boots as they put three goals past Young Brazilian. In another match played at the Lagare Stadium in Gobabis, Young African were held to a goalless draw at home by Eeshoke Chula Chula. Source: The Namibia Press Agency