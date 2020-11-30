Incoming Aranos Constituency Councillor applauds youth for coming out in numbers to vote

The incoming Regional Councillor for the Aranos Constituency, Salmon Boois, has attributed his resounding victory in the Regional Council and Local Authority elections to the youth who came out in big numbers.

Boois said the groundwork that was laid by educating the youth on the importance of the Regional Council (RC) and Local Authority (LA) elections helped his party, the Landless People’s Movement (LPM), to garner three seats in the Aranos Town Council against the two of Swapo and one each for Popular Democratic Movement and Independent Patriots for Change.

LPM received 745 votes out of the 1 622 valid votes cast, with Swapo who previously ran the town’s affairs getting only 465.

“We did house-to-house campaigns and educated the youth on the importance of the elections and they took a liking to our manifesto. The people wanted change and with LPM, they stand to get their dignity back,” Boois said.

He further applauded the community for the trust they put in his party and said they will deliver on the promises LPM made during their campaign.

“We have a clear idea of what our electorate needs and we will deliver on our promises and restore everyone’s dignity, irrespective of political affiliation or race. We will repay the faith the electorate has put in us through hard work and service delivery,” Boois indicated.

Out of the eight constituencies in Hardap Region, LPM won seven, with Swapo winning only the Rehoboth Urban East Constituency.

Out of the seven LA’s, barring Stampriet, LPM garnered 20 seats out of 41, the first such performance by an opposition party since independence in 1990.

With the exception of the Stampriet LA, a total of 15 589 valid votes were cast according to a media release issued on Sunday by the Electoral Commission of Namibia.

ECN also announced that the election results for Okakarara, Otavi and Katima Mulilo local authorities are under review and that ECN will make an announcement as soon as this process is completed.

Furthermore, ECN said the election process for the Koës, Aroab and Stampriet local authorities as well as the Mariental Rural Constituency could not be completed due to “serious procedural errors” discovered during the conduct of the polling process last Wednesday.

“The ECN has since informed all affected stakeholders to and is currently consulting with relevant institutions in order to find an amicable solution to these issues. The public will soon be updated on the way forward regarding elections that could not be completed,” the statement said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency