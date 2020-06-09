Increase in crime in ||Kharas since alcohol ban was lifted: Mubebo

The Namibian Police Force’s crime investigations coordinator for ||Kharas, Deputy Commissioner Chrispin Mubebo said crime in the region has started rising since government lifted the ban on alcohol sales with 72 cases reported since the start of June at Keetmanshoop.

In an interview with Nampa here on Tuesday Mubebo said in May this year Keetmanshoop police station recorded 78 cases of which many of the cases were related to the state of emergency regulations.

‘Normally in a month the Keetmanshoop police station records over 200 cases but in May we only had 78 cases of which many were offences relating to the violation of the State of Emergency. Since the beginning of this month to date we have 72 cases and it is just the beginning and this is very worrisome,’ he said.

He said it is cleared that most of the crime committed is alcohol related as crime such as culpable homicide, reckless and neglect driving, murder and common assaults has started rising since the lifting of ban on alcohol.

‘In May due to the fact that there was a restriction of people’s movement stock theft also decreased as people could not move freely around,’ said Mubebo.

Further Mubebo urged parents to ensure that their children are not to be on the streets as they can be at high risk of contacting COVID-19 as they cannot maintain social distancing and the virus can be transmitted from one child to another.

‘We discourage parents to allow their kids to be on the street as it is dangerous be it for vehicle and also now that we are under COVID-19 as it is very much difficult to maintain distancing and to abide by all the other state of emergency regulations, so unless children are going to school parents should keep their kids at home,’ he stressed.

The deputy commissioner also emphasis that contact sports is still not allowed and people especially children should not engage in contact sports.

‘Again parents should discourage kids for participating in contact sports being it for training or having a game,’ added Mubebo.

Source: Namibia Press Agency