Indongo encourages community members to become police reservists

Namibian Police Force Khomas Regional Commander, David Indongo has encouraged members of the public with permanent employment to apply to be appointed as police reservists to help curb crime in the region.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Khomasdal Extension Three Neighbourhood Watch over the weekend, he explained that reservists sign up on a voluntary basis and thus do not receive payment. He also emphasised that recruits should not apply with the intention to be recruited automatically into the police force.

“Our society is overwhelmed by all sorts of crimes and the police cannot be everywhere at all times due to a shortage of manpower and other resources,” said Indongo.

Thus, he said, it is imperative to establish neighbourhood watches to curb crime.

The regional commander further said NamPol will continue to introduce communities to the community policing concept in order to arrest criminal activities.

“This can only be realised if the community establishes strong forums such as neighbourhood watches and men and women networks. We are striving to serve our communities with limited resources,” he said.

Meanwhile, Warrant Officer Silas Shipandeni reminded the community that they are not police officers and therefore do not have police powers.

“Your main function is to observe and report to the police,” he said.

Chairperson of the Khomasdal Extension Three Neighbourhood Watch, Arnold Ngeama urged his community to have the right security measures in place around their homes and keep security gates and doors locked at all times.

Old Mutual Namibia donated N.dollars 20 000 to the Khomasdal Extension Three Neighbourhood Watch.

