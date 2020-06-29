Informal settlement upgrading project to deliver 200 houses by November 2020

The Ministry Urban and Rural Development in collaboration with the City of Windhoek, National Housing Enterprise will deliver 2000 affordable houses by November 2020 through the project called Informal Settlement Upgrade in Namibia.

This was announced on Monday, by minister of Urban and Rural Development Erastus Uutoni during a press conference that took place at government office park in Windhoek.

Uutoni said the project is only targeting Windhoek residents who are residing in the informal settlements for now, then it will later be expanded to other towns around the country.

He said the project is part of President Hage Geingob’s idea of getting rid of shacks and eradicate informal settlements in the country, which he declared a humanitarian crisis during the second National Land Conference that took place in October in 2018.

“The project have different phases and phase one, which is targeting 2000 house will start on second July 2020, and another 400 houses will be built under phase one at the cost of over N.dollars 64 million which is expected to be completed by 30 June 2021,” said Uutoni.

He added that the project will cover areas in Windhoek such as Havana Proper, Onyika Number 02, Goreangab Extension 04, Greenwell Matongo D, Otjomuise Extension 08 and 09 as well as Freedom Land A and B,” said Uutoni.

“A house with 22 square meter will cost N.dollars 91 464 inclusive of land, labour and house cost. While a one bed room house with 32 square meters will cost N.dollars 103 752 inclusive of land, labour and house cost. And a two bed room house of 45 square meters will cost N.dollars 166 906 which will also include land, labour and house cost, said Uutoni.

He further added that the project is only for residents who are residing in the informal settlement areas who possess title deeds of the land on which they reside, and residents who do not have title deeds yet, but have deeds of sales with respects to the land on which they reside and have already commenced with paying their erven.

