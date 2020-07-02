Infrastructure development a priority: NHRA

After receiving financial boost N.dollars 1.5 million from Mobile Telecommunication (MTC) recently, the Namibia Horse Racing Association (NHRA) eyed infrastructural development at different racing tracks countrywide.

In an interview with Nampa on Thursday, Marthinus de Waal who is the NHRA president said the horse racing in Namibia is growing promptly and the financial boost came at the right time.

“We had problems with infrastructures at our tracks in the country and funds will be availed to different clubs for the upgrading purposes. Safety and security facilities for both human and horses at turfs will be some of the priorities as well,” de Waal said.

The president added that training of jockeys will be one of prime focus as part of human resource development.

“Of course jockeys are important components of NHRA, giving them training will add value to this sport. As a motivation, we will provide them with necessary skills and award them medals as well,” de Waal explained.

De Waal further added that the association is planning to host a big event to be called MTC derby.

The NHRA was formed in 1999 with only six racing clubs and it now consists of 20 clubs a few individuals with horses and employs 300 people.

‘This will be one of the biggest event in the horse racing calendar and it signify the good work done by MTC to the association,’ he emphasised.

MTC on Tuesday announced sponsorship worth N.dollars 67.8 million for local sports, arts and culture.

Source: Namibia Press Agency