Inhabitants of Kavango regions compete with crocodiles for water: Mbangu

Water scarcity in the Kavango East and West regions has reached crisis proportions, with many inhabitants having to compete with crocodiles to quench their thirst, a situation that must cease.

This was narrated by Rundu Rural Constituency councillor Paulus Mbangu in the National Council on Wednesday while adding his voice to the budget debate on funds earmarked for water provision.

“No person must die of thirst. People in Kavango should not compete with crocodiles for water,” Mbangu, who is the only independent candidate in the council told the House.

Also contributing to the budget debate was United Democratic Front’s Sebastian !Gobs who said the N.dollars 2 million reserved for the drilling of boreholes in the drought-stricken Kunene Region is a drop in the ocean.

He said the seven constituencies of Kunene cannot share a minuscule N.dollars 2 million to drill boreholes that would address the water crisis there when on average, a borehole costs at least N.dollars 300 000.

He, therefore, advised the government to find cheaper contractors to drill boreholes or use expertise in the Ministries of Agriculture and Works to drill the boreholes saying the current contractors inflate prices.

“I also use private contractors to drill boreholes but it doesn’t cost that much, so I do not know what is so special about those drilling for the government that justifies such high amounts to drill,” he said.

Eenhana constituency councilor Olivia Hanguwo called on the government to drill deeper boreholes that could be connected to the Ohangwena aquifer to benefit more communities in the nearby regions of Oshikoto and Oshana.

Meanwhile, during the 2019/2020 financial year, N.dollars 120.3 million was spent by the central government to rehabilitate, drill and install boreholes in eight drought-stricken regions.

This was contained in a National Council Standing Committee on Habitat report necessitated by the state of emergency declaration by President Hage Geingob in 2019 amid persisting droughts that had engulfed the country.

This prompted the standing committee to recommend the hosting of a national water indaba to discuss the country’s water issues to find lasting solutions.

Source: Namibia Press Agency