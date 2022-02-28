Injured Cricket player, Agazuma, hopes to be back in May

Published by

TDPel Media

By Ijeoma Okigbo After being away from cricket activities for eight months, Samantha Agazuma,national team player, says she hopes to be back by May. Agazuma, who captained the senior female cricket team, to the Kwibuka T20 Invitational tournament in Rwanda, June 2021, was injured while fielding in Nigeria’s game against Namibia. The injury saw the 27-year-old miss out on an invitation to the camp of the Female Yellow Greens, after a list was released by the Nigeria Cricket Federation on Friday, ahead of the International Invitational billed for March in Lagos. The graduate of Economics, who wa…

