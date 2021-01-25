An inmate allegedly committed suicide at the Walvis Bay Correctional Facility on Sunday.

According to the Namibian Police Force’s (NamPol) weekend serious crimes report, the lifeless body of a 19-year-old male was discovered hanging on a metal object in the cell. The deceased was serving a sentence for a housebreaking and theft conviction.

The incident allegedly occurred whilst other inmates were asleep. No suicide note was found. His next of kin have not yet been informed of his death and police investigations continue.

In a separate incident, the lifeless body of a 25-year-old man was found hanging from a rope at the office of Benguela Enterprises at Walvis Bay on Friday. The deceased was employed as a cleaner at the building and was last seen the day before.

No suicide note was found and the next of kin of the deceased were not yet informed as they are unknown. Police investigations continue.

Another lifeless body of a man, identified as 65-year-old Thomas Hangula, was found in his room with fresh cut wounds on both feet at Onanyena on Friday the report indicates. No foul play is suspected and the deceased’s next of kin have been informed of his death. Police investigations into the matter continue.

A 64-year-old male identified as Berend Brandt allegedly drowned at Khoes Village Council Post on Saturday after accidentally falling into a dam while fetching water. His next of kin were informed of his death and police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency