Inmate stabbed at Rundu holding cells

An inmate at the Rundu police station holding cells in the Kavango East Region was allegedly stabbed with a knife on Saturday after a squabble about food broke out between two inmates at the river town.

The incident was confirmed by Namibian Police Force Kavango East Regional Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner, Bonifasius Kanyetu on Monday.

Kanyetu said there was a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm was being investigated at the station after a 30-year-old man was stabbed by another inmate while in custody.

He said the suspect stabbed fellow inmate on his left elbow with a new sharp knife and inflicted serious injuries.

“We don’t know how the knife came in there but investigations are underway,” said Kanyetu.

The victim was identified as 30-year-old Daniel Kalimbwe, who was taken to the Rundu State Hospital on the same day for treatment.

Source: Namibia Press Agency