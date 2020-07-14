Inquests on eight deaths over weekend

Inquests into eight deaths countrywide, dominated by male victims, were opened by the Namibian Police Force between 10-12 July.

In its weekend crime report issued Monday, the police said it is alleged that a 15-year-old Kevin Cooper committed suicide by shooting himself with his father’s revolver at Mahonda hunting farm in the Khomas Hochland area on Sunday.

In another suicide incident, it is alleged that on Friday at Uukuuvu village in Okahao Constituency, Omusati Region, the lifeless body of 51-year old Rut Alfeus was found hanging from the rafter inside her sleeping room with a piece of cloth around her neck. The deceased was employed as a domestic worker. No suicide note was found.

Another similar incident was reported on Saturday at Onaitembu village in the Omusati Region; the lifeless body of 34-year-old Haiyale Tuhafeni was found hanging in his sleeping room.

On the same day at Walvis Bay in the Erongo Region, 44-year-old Pineas Eichab died at his residence between 05h00 and 06h00 after he allegedly experienced difficulties in breathing and coughing.

Moreover, it is alleged that the lifeless body of 27-year-old Landi !Kharuxas was discovered hanging in her room on Saturday in Rehoboth. There was no suicide note found.

At Klein Aub on Saturday near the road leading to Farm Nuweplaas, the lifeless body of 32-year old Titus Petrus, an employee at that farm was found by a passerby. The cause of death is unknown at this stage.

Furthermore, on Saturday at Onkankaa village in Omusati, 79-year old Selma Iileka died after her dress caught fire while she was cooking and she sustained serious burn wounds. She was taken to Oshikuku Catholic Hospital and later referred to Oshakati State Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

At Okomuhona village, Werda policing area in the Kunene Region on Sunday, a two-month-old baby boy died. It is alleged that the baby’s mother observed that the boy was not responding when she wanted to breastfeed him.

The next of kin were informed and police investigations continue in all matters.

Source: Namibia Press Agency