International artists to feature at Independence concert

Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) in collaboration with Tafel Lager, Nasria and Profile Investments on Wednesday launched an Independence concert to celebrate Namibia's 30 years of Independence.

The concert is aimed at not just celebrating the country's independence, but also intends to bring all Namibians in unity to celebrate in style as one.

Speaking at the launch, MTC Manager for Sponsorship Promotion and Corporate Affairs John Ekongo said MTC has taken exception to Namibia's 30 years of independence.

He said that as a country Namibians have a lot to be proud of and therefore MTC wants to celebrate this independence with everybody and at the same time show immense appreciation to the loyal support of their customers.

Music is the food of love, a universal language which transcends boundaries between tribes, races, and ethnicities, said Ekongo.

He added that as per usual the safety and security to this event is one that they will not compromise on.

We will be working very closely with the City Police and Nampol to ascertain that concert-goers enjoy and celebrate in peace, he said.

The concert is slated for 21 March 2020 at the Hage Geingob Stadium. General tickets are already available at any web tickets Namibia kiosk and inside any PickNPay Namibia outlet.

The line-up for entertainment includes Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage, South African house DJ Master KG, Artist of the year Lize Ehlers, and Namibian Music giant Gazza amongst others.

Source: Namibia Press Agency