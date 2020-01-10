International Tennis Federation/CAT Junior Tennis Championship underway in Windhoek

The Namibia Tennis Association (NTA) will host a high-profile ITF junior tournament in Windhoek starting on Friday, until next week, Sunday, 19 January.

The top under-14 and under-16 players from 11 southern African countries have registered for the tournament, with all teams arriving in Windhoek during the week.

The tournament is organised by the Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) in conjunction with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the NTA.

A statement issued by NTA on Thursday said, among the players expected to perform well are top-ranked Namibian player, 15-year-old Connor Van Schalkwyk, who attends the ITF Tennis Academy in Morocco, being the favorite to win the under-16 boys category and who has been in fine form over the past year, with him ranked 337th in the world ITF u-18 ranking.

Van Schalkwyk will lead a group of 24 Namibian players competing in A and B teams in the u-16 and u-14 categories.

The boys u-16 A team are George Louw and Daneel van der Walt, while the u-16 B team consists of Albertus Brinkman. Sarel Janse van Rensburg, and Dian Calitz

The u-16 A girls' team consists of fast improving and top-ranked Hendrina Apollus, Brumelda Brandt, Eila Kambonde. Kaylee van Wyk and Tinashe Mukumba, while Larushka Kruger is in the u-16 B girls' team.

The u-14 A boys team are Ruben Nel, Oliver Leicher, and Juan Kuhn, while the u-14 B boys team consists of Stephan Koen, Ruben Haleinge and Frans Mwalundange, with the u-14 A girls team consisting of Raica Coelho, Sytisha Goagoses and Dominique Theron, while the u-14 B team consists of Karla Terblanche, Haylee Kidd, and Odyciah Karaerua.

Over 100 players from 11 countries will compete at the tournament which will start with the individual singles and doubles competitions tomorrow, and continue with the team competitions next week.

The matches will be held at the SKW courts in Olympia and Central Tennis Courts with matches starting at 08h30 on Friday.

This is the second time in three years that Namibia will be hosting the event, after hosting it in January 2017.

Source: Namibia Press Agency