Investigations in forex trade fraud case delayed due to COVID-19

Investigations into the alleged money laundering and forex trade fraud case involving Michael Amushelelo and co-accused Gregory Beni Cloete, are not yet complete.

On Thursday, prosecutor Cuthbert Lusepani informed Windhoek Magistrate Sebby Alweendo that the police were unable to complete the investigations on time because the police officer heading the investigations (whose name is being withheld for professional reasons), has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in an isolation facility at a local hospital.

The prosecution representative further informed the court that two other police officers assigned to the case also tested positive for coronavirus and are similarly placed in isolation facilities.

According to Lusepani, due to these unforeseen circumstances, the police investigating team was unable to complete the investigations on time.

In the result, Magistrate Alweendo issued an order postponing the matter to 30 November 2020 to give the affected investigating officers enough time to recover and complete the investigations.

Thursday’s postponement of the case to 30 November was made a final remand for further police investigations. This was effected as per an agreement reached by Lusepani and the accused’s privately-instructed defence lawyers of Mbushandje Ntinda and Kadhila Amoomo in court.

Amushelelo is charged in the matter alongside his business partner Cloete.

They are each charged with money laundering and fraud and these offences are being dealt with by the court under the Banking Institutions Act 2 of 1998 and the Prevention of Organised Crime Act 29 of 2004 in connection with an alleged ‘Ponzi scheme’ they reportedly ran, under the pretences of foreign currency trading.

It is alleged that Amushelelo and Cloete received more than N.dollars 17 million from members of the public between February 2015 and June 2019 without being authorised to do so in terms of the Banking Institutions Act.

The two men are each free on bail of N.dollars 35 000 until their next court appearance on 30 November.

Bail was granted with the condition that they surrender all their travelling documents to the investigating officers and do not apply for new documentation.

They were also ordered not to leave the district of Windhoek without seeking prior authorisation from the investigating officers and to report to the Windhoek Police Station each Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 08h00 and 17h00.

The accused were further ordered not to interfere with police investigations by directly or indirectly contacting State witnesses.

Source: Namibia Press Agency