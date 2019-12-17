Investigations in Keetmanshoop cannabis case not yet completed

Police investigations in a case of a 42-year-old man arrested with cannabis worth N.dollars 130 000 in April this year, are still outstanding.

This was made known to the accused Simon Sirunda when he made another appearance in the Keetmanshoop Magistrate's Court on Tuesday before magistrate Olivia van der Colff.

State representative Marlon Adams inform the court that the State still has obtain a photo plan and the exact weight of the cannabis.

Van der Colff then postponed the case to 21 January 2020 for further police investigations.

During his first court appearance on 09 April the accused indicated to the court that he would approach a private lawyer and Kadhila Amoomo is representing him.

Sirunda is out on bail of N.doallrs 14 000.

Sirunda was arrested on 04 April this year after he was allegedly found with cannabis weighing 31 kilogrammes.

He was arrested at his shack in Extension 7 residential area at about 16h00 and an amount of N.dollars 7 950 was also confiscated.

Source: Namibia Press Agency