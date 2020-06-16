Investigations into councillor Kandjii’s case still ongoing

Police investigations into the case of Katutura Central Constituency Councillor, Ambrosius Kandjii who was arrested in April this year (2020) for allegedly physically assaulting a woman and pointing a firearm at her, are still ongoing.

This was made public when the arrested councillor made a second appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court along Mungunda Street in Katutura on Tuesday morning.

As a result of the ongoing police investigations, Kandjii’s case was on Tuesday postponed to 03 September 2020 to allow the police investigating team enough time to complete their investigations into the matter.

Kandjii is free on bail of N.dollars 3 000 and his bail was also today extended until his next court appearance on 03 September 2020.

Furthermore, it was made public in court on Tuesday that the councillor will also face more six (6) additional charges apart from the initial charges he is facing at the moment in connection with the case.

According to court documents availed to Nampa on Tuesday, these additional charges were also explained to the councillor in court this morning.

However, the additional charges were made available to the journalists reporting on the case.

The councillor is now facing charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing a firearm at someone.

He also faces charges of malicious damage to property and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after he earlier allegedly assaulted a man in Katutura and damaged his car.

The man opened a criminal case on 19 April 2020, but the councillor was not arrested then.

Kandjii re-appeared on Tuesday before Windhoek Magistrate Atutala Shikalepo.

He is represented by his privately-instructed defence lawyer Ketuu Kaura and public prosecutor Latoya Mukumbi Tuaundamuje appeared for the State.

Earlier Namibian Police Force spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said Kandjii was arrested after the woman opened a criminal case against him, claiming that he punched her in the face and pointed a firearm at her.

It is alleged that the woman went to Kandjii’s house to be registered for the Emergency Income Grant (EIG) after her first application was rejected because she was registered as a taxpayer previously, but she is no longer employed.

The EIG was a once-off N.dollars 750 provision by Government offered to people who lost income or suffer hardship

Kandjii is a Swapo Member of Parliament in the National Council (NC).

Source: Namibia Press Agency