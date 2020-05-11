Investigations into former president’s son’s assault case still ongoing

Investigations into the case of Hamukoto Wakapa Pohamba, the son of former president Hifikepunye Pohamba, who was earlier last month (April 2020) arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife in the capital, are still ongoing.

The 41-year-old Pohamba made another appearance in the Windhoek Magis

was on Friday granted bail of N.dollars 2 000.

The accused was granted the bail when he made another appearance before Windhoek Magistrate Celma Ndapewa Amadhila in the capital on Friday morning.

The 41-year-old was granted the bail shortly after Senior Public Prosecutor, Rowan van Wyk informed the court that the State was no longer objecting to the granting of bail after they consulted with the complainant herself and the police investigating officer handling the matter.

The bail was granted with strict conditions that require the accused to not come within 50 metres of the complainant herself and her residence in Dorado Valley, where she is now being accommodated.

Other bail conditions include that accused Pohamba does not leave the district of Windhoek without making prior arrangements with the police investigating officer.

Furthermore, he was ordered not to interfere either directly or indirectly with the ongoing investigations of his case and should refrain from making any contact with the complainant.

In the matter, Pohamba is facing a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in that he allegedly assaulted his wife, Albertina, on 02 April 2020 near Maerua Mall along Robert Mugabe Avenue.

It is alleged that the husband during the incident allegedly strangled his wife by the neck, as well as assaulted her on the back and chest.

The matter was on Friday postponed to 11 May 2020, pending further police investigations.

Windhoek-based defence lawyer Milton Engelbrecht represented the accused.

Source: Namibia Press Agency