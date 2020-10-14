IPC candidate names submitted to ECN for November elections at Otjiwarongo

The Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) political party on Tuesday submitted the names of its candidates for the upcoming Regional Council and Local Authority elections to the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) at Otjiwarongo.

IPC’s Otjiwarongo district secretary-general, Martin Strauss submitted the names on behalf of the party.

He said Erastus Mbumba will contest the position of Otjiwarongo Constituency councillor in the regional council elections on 25 November.

The 12 party members who will contest the local authority elections are Lee-Anne Liebenberg, Beata Kambonde, Toivo Ndjalo, Johannes Kamulumbu, Elvira Pitout, Elizabeth Botha, Martin Haimene, Gideon Iyambo, Rabbi Kalomo, Jason Angombe, Makarius Ilonga and Morné du Toit.

“We submitted the names of our candidates in accordance with the requirements of the ECN, and in return they also issued an acknowledgement letter to accept our submissions,” said Strauss.

On behalf of the ECN, the two returning officers for the Regional Council and Local Authority elections at Otjiwarongo, Elifas Ndipulalye and Zongo Kaura called on political parties in the constituency to register their candidates as soon as possible.

They said the deadline for the registration of candidates for political parties, associations and organisations in the Regional Council and Local Authority elections is 16 October 2020, while for independent candidates it is 14 October at 17h00.

Kaura and Ndipulalye said it is a must for any interested political party member or individuals who want to contest the elections to be registered with the ECN by filling in Nomination Form 21 of the regional council elections, and Nomination Form 22 for local authorities.

The candidates should be at least 21 years old.

Source: Namibia Press Agency