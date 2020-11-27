IPC takes over three constituencies in Erongo Region

The brand new Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) has claimed victory in three out of seven constituencies in the Erongo Region in the just-ended Regional Council and Local Authority elections.

IPC candidate Ciske Howard Smith won the race with over 5 500 votes in the Swakopmund Constituency, Walvis Bay Urban’s Deriou Benson won with 4 531, while Walvis Bay Rural candidate Florian Donatus won with 3 433 votes.

Smith and Donatus are replacing Swapo’s Juuso Kambueshe and John Nangolo respectively, while Benson replaces independent candidate Knowledge Ipinge.

In an interview with Nampa on Friday, Smith expressed gratitude for the support she received from the people of Swakopmund.

“I have not won a position but a role for hard work and I do not consider this as a job but rather as a responsibility to the people of Swakopmund and this is why this is their victory and not my own,” she said.

Smith said she will not make promises she will not be able to deliver on. However she aims to tackle burning issues such as the formalisation of informal settlements and ensuring they are provided with the necessary services.

Meanwhile Benson, who is an IPC candidate and not an independent candidate as previously reported, said he is overwhelmed by the amount of support he received and expressed excitement for the future, although he is aware it will not be easy.

“There will obviously be naysayers, however we are ready to serve our community and continue where the previous office bearers left off as they have already identified some key issues that need to be dealt with,” Benson stated.

He emphasised that it would not help starting from scratch in office as they are all working towards the benefit of the community of Walvis Bay Urban.

Donatus said he is grateful for the responsibility the Walvis Bay Rural community has entrusted him with and added that his main aim is to get everyone living in backyard shacks into decent homes by ensuring the provision of affordable housing and land.

“We also intend on making informal settlements safer for our communities especially children who are forced to play on the streets as there currently are no recreational facilities for them,” Donatus stated.

