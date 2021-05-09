IPC welcomes over 100 new members in Zambezi region

Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) has on Saturday welcomed 105 new supporters from Linyanti Constituency in the Zambezi region, saying they need a new political home that can bring the change they want.

The party spokesperson, Immanuel Nashinge, in an interview with Nampa on Saturday, said the party is towering the country to mobilise and recruit new members who wish to be part of the change come 2024 National Assembly and Presidential elections.

'Our aim is to be the next government and save the country from drowning into more debts, poverty, inequalities and to stop the looting of our natural resources that are currently only benefiting few individuals that are connected,' said Nashinge.

Most of the new supporters, he said are part of the Zambezi Lives Matter Movement who felt that government has not done enough to address the matter in which the Botswana Defence Force allegedly killed people from the region last year.

'They thus felt that the IPC leadership have a genuine concern about their issues and they will be properly addressed if they join the party in its quest to take over government, and we welcome them with open arms because IPC is for all patriotic Namibians who want to see change,' stated Nashinge.

One of the new supporters, Martin Limbo, said he joined the party in hope to save the country from collapsing because so many things are falling apart under the current government and nobody knows when things will return to normal.

'We all know that the economy has taken a down turn and it's only change that can bring back our economy, and that change is found in IPC. At the moment we don't even have an accredited international sports stadium. We don't have a national airline, NBC radio and TV have gone mute all under one government,' said Limbo.

Another new member, Agnes Musabe Siyata, said she joined the party because she is tired of racism, discrimination and nepotism in the country and wants a government that can give her hope for the future.

Source: Namibia Press Agency