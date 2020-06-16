Ipinge affirms plans after 150 days in office

The Walvis Bay Urban Constituency Councillor’s office, through a Delivery Unit will introduce an Economic Barometer (WEB) that measure trends and economic activity of the most significant sectors in the community.

This, according to Councillor Knowledge Ipinge during an address on his 150 days in office here on Tuesday, is aimed at addressing funding, which is the number one problem faced by youth and aspiring entrepreneurs in the constituency.

“The Delivery Unit will identify names of big corporates and approach them for short term funding through budgets set aside for Corporate Social Responsibility.

The identified economic indicators will then be consolidated in a WEB and will be produced on a monthly basis by the Constituency Development Committee (CDC),” Ipinge noted.

The councillor added that a number of youth and aspiring entrepreneurs have business ideas in abundance but are faced with a huge lack of the capacity and the means to turn the ideas into reality.

“Entrepreneurship is what creates employment in a nation. The more stronger and thriving businesses are established; the more employment opportunities are created.”

He stated that the WEB will be able to provide an overview of the Walvis Bay economy that will enable the constituency office to make strategic business decisions that are focused and can lead to an efficient allocation of resources.

The independent councillor, has also suggested and advocated for a programme of youth mentorship aimed at assisting in identifying talents, development and then exposure to the world, which may help alleviate poverty.

“This programme would require identifying successful individuals in the community who are willing to participate in the mentorship programmes of our youth.

With the advent of internet, social media, it has now become easy to reach the world and create a demand for one’s talent or gifts,” he said.

The councillor noted these are both short and long term plans and are only achievable through meaningful collaborations and cooperation.

He therefore also strongly advocated for the community’s participatory democracy and bringing the government closer to the people.

He further urged the residents of Walvis Bay Urban Constituency to become more involved in affairs of the office and that of the Erongo Regional Council at large.

Source: Namibia Press Agency