Ipinge equates fishing quota auction to ‘selling Namibia’

Residents of Walvis Bay have indicated that they will ensure that no company awarded a fishing quota by way of an auction will fish, dock or set up any operations at the harbour town.

This is according to Walvis Bay Urban Constituency Councillor Knowledge Ipinge, who on Thursday issued a media statement on the auctioning of fishing quotas.

The pressure is mounting on Government to review its decision to auction fishing quotas to the highest bidder, with Ipinge also against the sale of the country’s marine resource.

He said the decision on 27 July 2020 to auction off fishing quotas to the highest bidder does not appear to take into consideration the socio-economic advancement of the people of Walvis Bay and Namibians in general.

“I understand the anger of our residents and I am deeply concerned at the actions they may take, informed mainly by the economic hardship and mental health challenges faced by our residents, which is beyond my control,” the councillor cautioned in his statement.

Ipinge stated that residents are particularly angry about the decision as the Fishrot corruption scandal and their job losses “are still raging fresh.”

He equated the envisaged auction to putting Namibia up for sale.

“The process of auctioning off fishing quotas to the highest bidder is tantamount to selling the country and does not prioritise those from previously disadvantaged backgrounds and job creation, but merely focuses on who has the most money,” the councillor said.

He labelled the government’s approach to sell the country’s fishing quotas “a begging bowl mentality.”

“The people of Walvis Bay have suffered a great deal in the last few years since Fishrot job losses and this have been made worse by COVID-19,” he said.

Ipinge added: “I tabled our residents’ concerns at the State of the Region Address held on 12 August 2020 and further advised the Erongo governor that our poverty alleviation drives require a holistic approach and should not be looked at from a begging bowl mentality that inspired the process of auctioning off fishing quotas.”

The government is auctioning a 60 per cent share of the country’s annual horse mackerel and hake output in efforts to raise funds for equipment and medicines to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The successful bidders will be announced on 27 August.

Government officials, including Fisheries Minister Albert Kawana, have maintained that the process is above-board.

Source: Namibia Press Agency