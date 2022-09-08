IPLOOK Chosen by Oceanlink to Enable the Delivery of 4G Mobile Network on Pacific Islands

IPLOOK’ s MNO solution allows Oceanlink to quickly and economically deliver 4G network services to its mobile users; Achieving IPLOOK’ s first commercial 2G&3G&4G LTE deployment (CSFB Feature) in Kiribati

HONG KONG, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — IPLOOK Technologies, the leader in end-to-end LTE/5G mobile core network vendor, announced it has been chosen by Oceanlink, a Mobile Network Operator (MNO) in Kiribati, to provide its 4G mobile core network for commercial deployment on Pacific Islands. This deployment enables Oceanlink to address the high-performance and stable network demands, expanding its service offerings to customers.

On the islands of Kiribati, the legacy 2G/3G network connection is not developed as quickly as the growing market demand for high-speed internet and multiple media services. By deploying IPLOOK’s carrier-grade EPC and IMS platform, Oceanlink achieved a swift rollout of the new-built 4G commercial network while significantly lowering the total cost of ownership (TCO) and reducing overall time to market, delivering its customers a truly seamless connectivity experience with less network disruption.

“To satiate customers’ demands for highly reliable network connectivity, we chose IPLOOK as our partner. Backed up by an excellent team to undertake this network transformation, we are well-positioned to address future growth and expansion,” said Liyong Liang, CTO of ACCLINKS.

“We are excited to work with ACCLINKS to expand mobile services and cost-effectively scale their networks by leveraging our MNO solution,” said Owen Ouyang, Region Director in the MENA region of IPLOOK, “This cooperation is a prime example of our high-quality and easy-to-deploy network solution that accelerates operators’ ability to create revenue opportunities.”

About Oceanlink

ACCLINKS (Branded as “Oceanlink”) has been serving customers on Pacific Islands since 2003. The company establishes trust with customers through professional services, customized products and quick response. ACCLINKS provides high quality products and top level professional services.

More info at http://www.acclinks.com/.

About IPLOOK

Founded in 2012, IPLOOK is an industry-leading end-to-end, cloud-based mobile network solution provider. IPLOOK’ s highly scalable virtualized 3G/4G/5G core network software products can be deployed in the deployment scenarios for Mobile Network Operators (MNO), Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO), Wireless Internet Services Providers (WISP) and Enterprises.

Reach out more at https://www.iplook.com/. Follow IPLOOK on LinkedIn @IPLOOK Technologies

