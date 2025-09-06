Iran and IAEA Near Agreement on New Cooperation Framework



Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi announced on Saturday that Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are “very close” to finalizing a new framework for resuming bilateral cooperation. The statement was made during a conference in Tehran, where Araghchi discussed the future of Iran’s collaboration with the UN nuclear watchdog. This development follows a new round of discussions between the parties that commenced in Vienna on Friday.

According to Namibia Press Agency, a senior Yemeni government forces commander, Khaled bin Dowaid Muthanna, along with several escorts, were killed in a Houthi drone strike in Yemen’s northern Marib province. The military source reported that the attack targeted a military site in the Al-Falihah area, resulting in the deaths of the chief of staff of the southern front in Marib and his companions.

In a separate incident, at least six people lost their lives, and approximately 20 others remain missing following the collapse of a traditional gold mi

ne in River Nile State, northern Sudan. A local official and volunteers reported on Saturday that the collapse occurred on Friday at a gold mine in the Um Oud area, west of Berber city. Search operations continue for those still trapped under the debris, according to Hassan Ibrahim Karar, the executive director of the Berber locality.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army intensified its military operations in Gaza City by demolishing a 15-floor residential building on Saturday. This action came a day after another high-rise was flattened. Gazan residents informed Xinhua that Israeli warplanes carried out multiple missile strikes on the al-Sousi tower in western Gaza City, quickly reducing it to rubble.