Ireland levels series

Ireland Wolves beat Namibia A by 32 runs in the second game of the Castle Light Twenty-20 T-20 Series at Wanderers Cricket Club here on Wednesday.

Namibia A won the toss and elected to field first, but failed to take advantage of the good bowling conditions allowing Ireland to post 173 runs for the loss of four wickets (173/4).

The Namibian bowlers started off well but lost the plot in the last four overs conceding over 35 runs.

The home team’s batting line-up failed to post decent scores losing wickets cheaply and at regular intervals to post 141/6 in 20 overs.

Namibia’s Captain JJ Smit top scored with 46 runs with Shaun Fouché assisting with 31 runs.

For Ireland, man of the match Shane Charles Getkate scored 54 runs off 34 balls while Murray Kevin Commins scored 37 runs from 36 balls.

Smit said Namibia had lost the match during the last four overs.

“We still have a lot to do to improve as a team. We are looking forward to the next match tomorrow (Thursday) where we hope to do much better than today,” he said.

Namibia and Ireland will meet in the final match of the series tied at one-all with both sides looking for a strong finish to claim the overall victory.

After the five-match T-20 series, focus shifts to the 50 over format which will start on Tuesday, 29 March until 05 April at the same venue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency