Irimari issues warning on uncontrolled Uuvudhiya veld fire incidents

Oshana Governor Elia Irimari has warned that the uncontrolled veld fire in the region’s Uuvudhiya Constituency could spread as far as the Omusati and Kunene regions.

Irimari issued the warning while commenting on the ongoing veld fires the Uuvudhiya Constituency has been experiencing since the weekend.

Reports have it the fire started at the constituency’s Omapale village on Saturday and has already spread to surrounding villages.

Depending on the direction the wind blows, Irimari believes the Uuvudhiya veld fire could even spread to Outjo in the Kunene Region and parts of Etosha in the Oshikoto Region.

The fire destroyed the grazing areas of the Uuvudhiya Constituency on Monday and attempts to bring it under control were unsuccessful.

According to the governor, the existence of wildfire control cut lines established in and around the constituency has helped and are the reasons why the fire has not yet reached Etosha.

He at the same time urged the people who harvest trees in the area, as well as those who make use of fire to cook but fail to extinguish it before leaving the area, to stop such practices.

Irimari is expected to have a meeting with the residents of Uuvudhiya at Engombe centre to consult them on the veld fire outbreaks in the region.

Source: Namibia Press Agency