Irrigation youth garden at Otjiwarongo described as impressive

The Ministry of Youth, Sport and National Service regional office at Otjiwarongo has described an irrigation youth community garden project at the town as impressive.

Senior Youth Officer, Johanna Iitondoka, in an interview with Nampa on Tuesday at Otjiwarongo said her regional office is thrilled to see a group of seven young people successfully managing the Otjiveg Youth Community Garden.

The garden, equipped with water tanks, warehouses and drip irrigation systems, is situated approximately four kilometres west of Otjiwarongo.

Iitondoka said the youth garden was founded in 2011 with the assistance of her ministry as a small project for unemployed young people and now has 2 400 matured tomato plants, 48 green pepper plants and also grows watermelons, sweet melons and spinach on the 1.5 hectare piece of land donated to the group by the Otjiwarongo Municipality.

“Their vegetables are healthy and almost ready for consumption. I am really excited to see them consistently producing enough for sale,” she said.

Iitondoka then urged other youth groups in the region to also penetrate sectors such as hospitality, farming and manufacturing so that they can become self-employed.

A member of the Otjiveg youth community garden, Hendrik Morosi, said his group plans to start harvesting and selling the watermelons, spinach and tomatoes by the end of November this year.

“Our clients, who are mostly the street vendors around Otjiwarongo, Kalkfeld and Outjo, are waiting on us,” he said.

Another member, Rebecca Kasera, said since joining the project in 2012, her standard of living has improved as she has enough food to eat from the garden and it is also where she generates an income on a monthly basis.

Kasera said her group has already prepared another large portion of the garden where it will cultivate beans and maize.

Source: Namibia Press Agency