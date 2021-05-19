Issuance of travel certificates to twins born to same sex parents, welcomed

The Namibia Equal Rights Movement has welcomed a decision by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security to issue emergency travel documents to twin babies born in South Africa through surrogacy.

The twins, Paula Delgado Luhl and Maya Delgado Luhl were, in terms of South African law, commissioned to same-sex parents Phillip Luhl and Guillermo Delgado in March 2021.

In a media statement availed to Nampa on Wednesday, the Movement said the Ministry’s decision is in the best interest of the children and that they will be reunited with their family, albeit stateless.

'This is a victory for democracy, for our Republic, and every Namibian who stands for equality should celebrate this day as a message of hope and change. This is a direct result of Namibians taking to the streets and courts to demand the liberation of Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) people and protection of their human rights,” it said.

The Ministry’s Executive Director, Etienne Maritz in a media statement on Tuesday said the Minister authorized the issuance of emergency travel certificates to enable the twins to come to Namibia following applications that were lodged with the Namibian High Commission in South Africa on 21 April 2021.

Maritz further stated that the issuance is done without any prejudice to the case advanced by the Minister in the High Court matter pertaining to the citizenship of the twins’ brother Yona Delgado Luhl which remains sub-judice.

“The issued travel certificates do not confer Namibian citizenship on the twins and the issuance must not be construed to be a concession on the Minister’s part that the twins are Namibian citizens. We remain resolute to respect the courts of law of our land. We will, therefore, await the judgement of the high court pertaining to the requirement for proof of parentage in Yona’s case and also on the eligibility for citizenship by descent in cases like the present,” Maritz explained.

In April, Judge Thomas Masuku of the Windhoek High Court dismissed the case in which Lühl was seeking for the court to force the Ministry of Home Affairs to issue temporary travel documents to his twin daughters.

Source: Namibia Press Agency