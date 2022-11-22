Jacko Pirates and Okahandja Park win Kasi Cup

Jacko Pirates and Okahandja Park were on Sunday crowned winners of the 2022 edition of the Kasi Cup that was held at Samora Machel informal football field over the weekend.

The Kasi Cup tournament is an informal settlements competition that sees the top eight netball and football teams competing for top honours in the finals sponsored by Coca-Cola, the City of Windhoek and Otb Sport.

At this year’s finals, the top three teams walked away with N.dollars 10 000 for the first position while the runners-up received N.dollars 7 000, and N.dollars 4 000 was awarded for the third-placed team.

The prize of N.dollars 10 000 is divided into N.dollars 5 000 cash and sports equipment to the value of the other N.dollars 5 000 at Otb. The same concept applied to the prizes of the second and third winners.

To be crowned champions in the football category, Groot-Aub-based Jacko Pirates beat Kwenye United from Okahandja Park 2-0 in a match that saw the Groot-Aub team dominating position in both halves of the game.

In the netball category, Okahandja Park beat Tlhabanelo in the final to be crowned Kasi Cup champions for the 2022 edition.

The third position in football went to Super Eleven while Sweet Berries won the third place in the netball category.

Jacko Pirates’ Giovani ‘Cruz’ Engelbrecht won the player of the tournament accolade as well as the top goal scorer trophy while his teammate Elia ‘Mendy’ Shivambu won the goalkeeper of the tournament award.

The best coach award went to Erna Hochobes who coached Inter Mix, a team that also walked away with the most disciplined team of the tournament award.

In the netball category Dream Team from Mix informal settlement were awarded the team of the tournament award.

Jacko Pirates team captain Doxa Severen told Nampa on Sunday that winning the game was not easy.

“We just told ourselves to give it our best as a team and winning this trophy should be a motivation for Premier League and First Division teams to come and scout for talent from our settlement,” Severen said.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency