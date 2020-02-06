Job offer – The Embassy of France in Namibia is recruiting a Polyvalent Administrative Agent / Assistant to the Head of Post

The Embassy of France in Namibia is recruiting a Multi-skilled Administrative Officer / Assistant to the Head of Post

Position to be filled on 1 March 2020

The successful candidate will be offered a full-time vacation contract (under Namibian law).

The anticipated gross monthly salary is N$20,086. The working week is 38 hours.

Duties :

Assisting the Ambassador and his/her deputy (managing the schedule and calendar, making appointments, managing invitations, preparing and following up files, professional missions, events organized by the Embassyhellip;) ;

Switchboard;

Active participation in all activities concerning the French community (organisation of events, creation and updating of lists, follow-up of registrations, elections, etc.).

Miscellaneous administrative work relating to the management of the post (payment of invoices and budget follow-up, logistical follow-up, photocopies, filing, etc.).

Communication (dissemination of messages addressed to the French community, hellip;)

Your application (curriculum vitae and cover letter in French) must be sent before Friday 21 February 2020 deadline by email only to : cad.windhoek-amba@diplomatie.gouv.fr

Source: Ambassade de France A� Windhoek, Namibie.